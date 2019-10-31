Actor Cuba Gooding Jr charged with unlawfully touching third woman: lawyer

NEW YORK - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already facing a criminal case over accusations he touched a woman's breasts in a bar and pinched another's buttocks in a nightclub, has been charged in connection with a third woman, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Gooding is expected to appear in court Thursday and plead not guilty to the charges, according to his lawyer, Mark Heller.

The charges are not yet public, and a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance declined to provide details. Heller said the charges stemming from the third accuser were "similar" to those involving the other two women, and that all are misdemeanours.

"Each accuser is totally fraudulent," Heller said, adding that there was video of all three alleged incidents exonerating his client.

Gooding, 51, won a best supporting actor Oscar in 1997 for the film "Jerry Maguire" and is known for roles in movies including "A Few Good Men" and "The Butler" and in the television miniseries "The People v. O.J. Simpson."