Actor Nam Moon-chul from Descendants of the Sun dies of cancer

South Korean actor Nam Moon-chul died at 6.20am today (Oct 4).

His agency Management BK announced the news in a statement: "The actor passed away at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with colon cancer and battling against the disease."

He played mostly supporting roles in Korean movies and dramas, and one of his most notable roles was Manager Ko in the 2016 hit drama Descendants of the Sun.

His character was a fatherly figure to a young worker at a construction site in the fictitious country of Uruk, and in episode six when the country was rocked by an earthquake, he sacrificed himself to save a colleague.

Nam Moon-chul in a scene in Descendants of the Sun. PHOTO: Screengrab from Netflix.

His latest work was in this year's drama Mad For Each Other.

Moon-chul wake is currently held at the funeral hall in National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital, and the funeral procession is scheduled for Oct 6.

