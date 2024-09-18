Actor Ryan Lian arrested after allegedly breaking open Telok Blangah flat's lock

Local actor Ryan Lian was apprehended on Sept 15 after he allegedly broke open a flat's lock at Block 93, Telok Blangah Street 31 that morning.

The homeowner, known only as Laura, told Shin Min Daily News in a report published yesterday (Sept 17) that she was out for a meal with her family when she received a notification from her mobile phone app that someone had pressed their doorbell.

"There is a CCTV and motion sensor at the entrance. At first, I thought that it was a delivery man, but he continued to linger at the door. I turned on the camera at the door and found a shirtless man fiddling with our gate for a while and successfully opened our electronic lock," the 30-year-old nurse shared.

She added that the man had also wanted to open the electronic lock on her main door, but left in the end.

Looking at CCTV footage provided by Laura, Shin Min reporters recognised that the man is the 39-year-old actor-singer, who had appeared in Jack Neo's Long Long Time Ago films and Ah Boys to Men 4, and most recently in Kelvin Sng's King of Hawkers.

Laura also told the Chinese daily her observations before Ryan allegedly fiddled with her door: "He was wearing socks as he walked out of the stairwell and was holding a pair of sports shoes. When he was at our door, he put on and removed his shirt a few times and sat on the stool outside for a while."

When she saw him trying to enter her home, she was shocked and told her husband to call the police immediately. She also warned her neighbours in their group chat to be wary.

Shin Min also spoke to Laura's neighbours and one resident, who did not wish to be named, said that Ryan also rang her doorbell.

"My daughter-in-law was working from home that day and asked him if he was a delivery man. He said yes, but we did not make any online purchases. After that, my daughter-in-law noticed that he was holding our shopping trolley and questioned him, wanting him to place it back," she recounted.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to an incident on Sept 15 at 11.25am. A 39-year-old man was apprehended under Section 7 of the mental health (care and treatment) act. Police investigations are ongoing.

Ryan had candidly opened up about his struggle with depression previously. In a Shin Min report in 2022, he shared that he had depression for three years and was unable to accept acting jobs. In addition, various unfavourable situations in his life worsened his condition.

He told reporters then: "When I was at my worst, I would lie on the sofa and not brush my teeth or bathe for a few days."

In a recent report, Ryan, who is also a getai singer, told reporters that he was feeling fatigued and would be taking a temporary break from showbiz.

AsiaOne has contacted Ryan for comment.

