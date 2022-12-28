Actor Ye Hak-young, who supplied drugs to Ju Ji-hoon in 2008, dies aged 40

Korean actor Ye Hak-young died on Dec 24 at the age of 40, Korean media reported. The cause of death was not revealed.

His wake was held at Sungsim Hospital of Hallym University in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, and his body was subsequently buried at Xi'an Family Memorial Park in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do.

Hak-young made his debut as a model in 2001, along with actors Kang Dong-won (Broker), Gong Yoo (Goblin) and Ju Ji-hoon (Jirisan).

He ventured into acting and had supporting roles in the popular sitcom Nonstop 4 (2003), as well as in the movies The Cut (2007) and Like Father, Like Son (2008).

In April 2009, Korean police issued a warrant of arrest for Hak-young and actress Yun Seol-hee for smuggling drugs from Japan into South Korea. Among the people who received the drugs from the two were Ji-hoon.

The court sentenced Hak-young to a 30-month jail term suspended for four years, two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

He later returned to showbiz and starred in the variety shows Serenade Operation (2011) and Korea's Got Talent 2 (2012) and the movie Pharisee (2015).

In 2018, he was caught drink-driving and had not been active in showbiz since then.

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com