Actors Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse expecting their first baby

Suki Waterhouse is pregnant with her first child.

The 31-year-old model/actress/singer - who has been in a relationship with movie star Robert Pattinson since 2018 - announced the news during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City over the weekend (18-19 Nov) by opening her coat and flashing her baby bump the audience.

Suki pointed to her bump as she told the crowd: "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on ... I'm not sure if it's working."

The former catwalk star recently opened up about the couple's relationship admitting she's shocked that she's been so happy for the last five years.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days. I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

The couple took their romance to the next level earlier this year when they moved into together and Suki credited Robert with being "so accepting" of her mess.

Speaking on Apple's Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast, she explained: "I've been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I've moved. I wasn't there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent ... [It was a challenge because] because I've moved in with my boyfriend now, and I always used to live alone. "It doesn't feel like that much of a crazy thing. And I'm very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it's like, charming. So I'm very lucky for that."

