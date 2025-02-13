Actress Son Na-eun blackmailed after handphone was hacked

Police have launched an investigation after South Korean actress Son Na-eun was extorted by a hacker.

Yesterday (Feb 12), her agency YG Entertainment revealed her personal mobile phone was hacked and the perpetrator demanded money in return for not disclosing her private data.

They added that the 31-year-old complied with the demand once to protect her family and acquaintances but the hacker continued to threaten her and demand more money.

"The situation has taken a serious toll on her mental well-being, as the hacker has even reached out to her family," said the agency, as translated by Soompi.

The case is under police investigation and YG Entertainment reiterated they will take strong legal action over the matter.

Na-eun debuted under pop girl group Apink in 2011 and left in 2022. Now signed to YG Entertainment as an actress, she's best known for her roles in the dramas Ghost Doctor (2022) and Cinderella and the Four Knights (2016).

More recently, she starred in Romance in the House (2024) and had a special appearance in the recently concluded hit historical series The Tale of Lady Ok.

[[nid:714491]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com