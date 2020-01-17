Actress Barbie Hsu's husband Wang Xiaofei said he was scolded in Taiwan because of his Beijing accent

Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei (left), who is married to Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, posted on Weibo a video of him having an altercation with a taxi driver in Taipei.
PHOTO: Weibo/Wang Xiaofei
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, who is married to Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, often shuttles between China and Taiwan.

At about 3am on Wednesday (Jan 15), he posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo a video of him having an altercation with a taxi driver in Taipei. He wrote: "It doesn't matter if I am alone in Taiwan, you can scold and curse me because of my Beijing accent. Taiwan used to be a place powered by love, but it is now full of hatred."

In the video, Wang asked the taxi driver to apologise for using an expletive, but the driver challenged Wang to a fight instead and accused him of being drunk.

Later on Wednesday, Wang deleted the post and video as he wrote in another post, "I have deleted the video and did not want to cause further divisions out of anger...My heart is heavy today, as (Taiwan) is no longer the place I knew from 10 years ago."

Several Chinese netizens expressed their support for Mr Wang, as they said many Taiwanese now treat the mainland Chinese like enemies.

Wang, 38, and Hsu, 43, have a five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. Hsu is best known for playing Shancai in hit Taiwanese idol dramas Meteor Garden (2001) and Meteor Garden 2 (2002).

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

