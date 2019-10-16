Actress Felicity Huffman reports to prison for part in US college scandal

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman reported to a federal prison in California on Tuesday to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in a vast US college admissions cheating scandal.

The one-time Academy Award nominee, 56, turned herself in to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, her spokesman said in a statement.

US District Judge Indira Talwani had sentenced her to serve two weeks behind bars after Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy related to her payment of $15,000 (S$20,574) to have someone secretly correct answers on her daughter Sophia's SAT college entrance test.

"Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," her spokesman said in the statement.

"She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed - one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service - when she is released."