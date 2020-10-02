Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears

Prevention is better than cure and this Hong Kong actress is making damn sure she's protected.

Some might even say she was overprotected.

Yesterday (Feb 9), Florence Kwok took a flight to Kuala Lumpur and shared a picture of herself wearing only a face mask. However, the 51-year-old subsequently posted a 16-second video of herself decked out in protective gear.

In the video, Florence showed off her gear, which included a mask, goggles, shower cap, rain poncho, gloves, and a portable fan that is spewing mist.

Her protective gear amused netizens who asked if it was real and whether she was dressing up for a show.

Another even wanted to find out what mask she was using. For the curious people out there, it was a KF94 dust mask.

This particular commenter asked how the actress managed to drink and use the washroom. And the actress replied in Cantonese that she didn't.

Well, guess someone had to ask that hard-hitting question.

