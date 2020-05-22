Actress Jayley Woo opens up about losing Aloysius Pang a year on

Hayley Tai
cheong wen xuan
Her World Online
PHOTO: Her World Online

A year has gone by since I lost my boyfriend, Aloysius, and not a day goes by that I don't think about him. They say time heals all wounds… the hurt has faded, but it never left me.

It's a hole in my heart… and things will never be the same. It's hard to explain…only those who've lost a loved one will truly understand this.

I flew to New Zealand last year to see Aloysius after I got a call on Jan 19 from his brother, who told me that Aloysius was seriously injured during reservist duty.

He succumbed to his injuries a few days later while I was with him at the hospital. My heart dropped, and a wave of emotion came over me… I hope never to experience this feeling (again).

When I returned to the Airbnb house from the hospital, I was all alone… I wasn't in my right mind… I had lost my entire world. When the news broke, I got messages from strangers from all over the world.

View this post on Instagram

哈咯亲爱的大神， 终于做了个有你的梦 在梦里 很开心 我们说了很多 也笑了很多 更是哭了很多 你说为什么我之前梦见你 都没有放上网 搞得你难过几天 （哈哈 你也太可爱了吧） 我说我怕被有心人误会 但这次 我听你的话 我过得好 可以更好 但已经比一年前好很多了 很想你 很想看着你的脸 对你说更多话 心 还是很痛 很痛 很痛 听到一些歌的时候 还是会默默的流泪 你说我好久都没为你哭了 你这人怎么这样啊 又不是说不哭就代表没想你 之前也还是你叫我放在心里的 但我也知道有时 男生就像女生一样 还是喜欢听到和看到 你在梦里播了 黑色眼泪 毕竟深爱过 还有 如果我变成回忆 这几首歌 我也为你点了 怎么了 这些歌的歌词 都是我们要对彼此说的话 但请你放四百四十四颗心 我胡佳琪这辈子 是不可能忘记你冯伟忠这个人的 我知道你一直都会在 只是我看不见你罢了 没事 我不是傻瓜 但我知道我们还会再见的 等我。 💙❤️🖤

A post shared by 胡佳琪 Jayley Woo (@jiaqiwoo) on

Many were concerned about my well-being. I was surrounded by a lot of love from my friends and family in my difficult time.

After my loss - and inspired by Aloysius, who never called in sick even when he was - I immediately returned to work to continue filming Channel 8's Jalan Jalan.

I kept busy to distract my mind. I also turned to things that I love, like content creation on social media with my sister.

I always pray that Aloysius will appear in my dreams. In my dreams, we're reunited. We call each other "B" as in "baby". Though I'm tomboyish around others, around him I turn into quite the little lady.

Aloysius was kind, caring and diligent… he was crazy about acting. He also inspired me to want to settle down and start a family.

I always look at his photos, videos, and messages on my phone… it makes me feel like he has never left. I trudge on in life with an image of him smiling at me… and Aloysius still makes my heart flutter.

In memory of our time together, I continue to do the things that I had promised to do with Aloysius, like going for treetop walks - he wanted to take me (in 2018) but never found the time due to work.

I don't think I'll ever move on. But my heart is always open and ready to love and be loved… not necessarily romantic love, but love for a job, family or friends.

I've matured tremendously since and I've come to realise how strong I can be…simply for being alive and to see the best in everyone despite all the negativity.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

