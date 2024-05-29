Actress Mamie Laverock on life support after freak accident saw her plummet 5 stories from balcony

Actress Mamie Laverock is on life support after a freak accident that saw her plummet five stories from a balcony.

The 19-year-old, famed for starring in the long-running US TV series When Calls the Heart, suffered a "medical emergency" on May 11, according to a GoFundMe page aiming to raise money for her medical treatment.

Her mum Nicole Compton was "able to get there in time to save her life" and transported her to a local hospital.

Mamie was later transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, where her condition was labelled "unclear" but showed "signs of improvement".

Her family revealed her condition on their GoFundMe page statement, which said: "We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.

"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.

"We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."

Mamie's page has so far raised more than US$15,000 (S$20,000).

Several of her TV co-stars took to social media to urge fans to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.

Johannah Newmarch, 52, who plays Mamie's on-screen mum Molly Sullivan on When Calls the Heart, said on X: "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can.

"They need all the support they can get to make it through this."

Erin Krakow, 39, who has starred in When Calls the Heart for 10 years, and her co-star Loretta Walsh told their followers they donated to Mamie's GoFundMe and urged fans to do the same.

Mamie has played nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on the hit Hallmark show since 2014, and a year later landed a 2015 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series — Recurring Young Actress 10 and Under.

After a years-long break from the series, she reprised her role in 2023 for the show's 10th season.

The actress has also appeared in Psych, The Hollow Child and This Means War, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy.

