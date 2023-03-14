Actress Meixin believes a ghost once followed her from a Cambodia cemetery to Singapore wanting to marry her

Can ghosts travel on planes?

When it comes to actress Meixin, she was told by a friend that the spirit of a dead man had followed her from Cambodia all the way to Singapore because he was enamoured of her.

The paranormal experience took place when the 36-year-old was shooting a documentary about a floating village on Tonle Sap lake in Cambodia, where displaced people from Vietnam lived without being allowed to step onto land until they were dead and buried.

"After I flew back home, my friend, who has a 'third eye', came over to my house," Meixin told local media 8days.

"He asked, 'Did you step on something you shouldn't have?" I said, 'No, we were filming on a lake.' 'Did you say something you shouldn't have?' 'No, I just said whatever the director told me to say'," she said.

And when he asked whether Meixin visited a cemetery there, he hit the bullseye.

According to her psychic friend, she "accidentally stepped on someone's head" while visiting the cemetery, and instead of the ghost being angry with her, thought the actress was attractive and "wanted to marry her".

To remedy the situation, Meixin's friend claimed she could "use her energy" to apologise to the ghost for stepping on him and say that she would pray for him.

"After a while, my friend stopped seeing [the ghost] and I started believing whatever he said," she added.

That wasn't the only spooky experience Meixin has had.

She recounted a story from when she was five, visiting a temple in Pahang, Malaysia with her family.

While climbing a seemingly "never-ending spiral staircase or walkway," Meixin thought she saw her sister run past her. She called for her sister to wait and ran after her.

Instead of seeing her sister, young Meixin was startled by a black dog which barked at her.

"I looked around and saw that my sister was actually downstairs," she said. "My parents were initially angry that I had wandered off but they figured out that I wasn't making the story up because I was still crying even after we got home.

"What was the image of my sister that I saw? I believe the dog's bark saved me from something."

While Meixin is no stranger to paranormal activity, thankfully she did not experience anything untoward during her time filming for the Mediacorp drama Silent Walls.

The drama takes place in a mysterious house with stories spanning the years 1938, 1963, 1988, and 2023. Four families live in it throughout the century, but tragedy strikes as one family member doesn't make it out alive in each generation.

The filming took place in a house on the historical Seah Im Road, seemingly a haunted place.

Meixin plays Jin Kai Ting, a woman who wakes up from a coma in the year 1988 and finds out her grandfather has died and left her as the main beneficiary to his estate.

The drama also stars Desmond Ng, Ayden Sng, Mindee Ong, Charlie Goh, Shane Pow, Fang Rong, Chen Shu Cheng and Andie Chen.

Silent Walls, rated NC16, is available to stream on meWATCH.

ALSO READ: Meixin, Tasha Low and Richie Koh on the physical 'sacrifices' for their roles in local movie The Diam Diam Era

drimac@asiaone.com