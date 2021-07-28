Actress Naomi Yeo had to rush to hospital after getting her 2nd Covid-19 jab

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination had previously advised people who had just been vaccinated to avoid any exercise or strenuous physical activity for at least a week after receiving the jab.

These guidelines particularly applied to adolescents and young men under 30 years of age.

But after local actress Naomi Yeo suffered chest tightness from exercising shortly after her Covid-19 jab, it has been revealed women could equally be at risk.

Naomi, who is married to local musician Benjamin Kheng, recently took to Instagram Stories to urge others to learn from her mistake.

Since the 26-year-old got her second Covid-19 jab, she has been sharing her experience and side effects with her Instagram followers.She revealed how she went back to her regular workout routine after getting her second Moderna shot.

The moment her fever lifted, she decided to resume exercising again. Which she later found out, was not the best idea.

“I started feeling tightness in my chest on Monday evening, and what felt like a gentle squeeze turned into something painful,” she recalled. “By Tuesday night, I couldn’t deny this pressure on my chest and Ben sent me to the hospital to get some answers.”

She assured the public that she is fine and did not have myocarditis although her chest pains were a result of the vaccination.

She added her doctor later informed her that if she didn’t exercise shortly after her second jab, all of this could have been avoided.

“I’m now on muscle relaxants to help with the tightness. And I’m sitting here with my thoughts, wondering why I couldn’t have just waited a week. This scare just isn’t worth it, and I should’ve known better,” she wrote.

Naomi Yeo then reminded her followers: “Please take care, and if you’ve got your shot, learn from me. Just keep yourself accountable!”

In their statement dated July 5, the Expert Committee recommended “all vaccinated persons, in particular adolescents and younger men, who have received any dose of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, should avoid exercise or strenuous physical activity for one week after the vaccination”.

“During this time, the vaccinated persons should seek medical attention promptly if they develop chest pain, shortness of breath or abnormal heartbeats,” the committee added.

Well, if you’re about to get your second jab, remember Naomi Yeo’s experience and just take it easy!

