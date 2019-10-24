Actress Rose McGowan sues Harvey Weinstein for 'diabolical' effort to silence her

LOS ANGELES - US actress Rose McGowan filed a lawsuit on Wednesday (Oct 23) against Harvey Weinstein, his ex-attorneys and a private intelligence agency, alleging they conspired to discredit her when she accused the disgraced movie mogul of rape.

"This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America's most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual assault victims," the suit filed in Los Angeles federal court states.

"And it is about the courageous women and journalists who persisted to reveal the truth." McGowan was one of the first women to make public allegations about Weinstein's abuse, triggering his downfall in 2017 and the emergence of the #MeToo movement that brought down many other public figures.

Her lawsuit targets Weinstein, lawyers David Boies and Lisa Bloom and the private intelligence firm Black Cube. The claims include racketeering, invasion of privacy and fraud.

McGowan alleges that when Weinstein learned in 2016 that she planned to write about the alleged rape said to have taken place in 1997, he unleashed a team of fixers to ensure her story "never saw the light of day, and - if it did - that no one would believe her."

"Weinstein's campaign against McGowan and others involved some of the most powerful forces that money could buy," according to the suit.