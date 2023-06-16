Actress Sheryl Ang reveals she 'talks to her crystals a lot'

This "friend" of hers may not have a shoulder to cry on, but Sheryl Ang is confiding in them all the same.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (June 15), this local actress explained the rationale behind her rock collection — they're like friends to her, she says.

The 24-year-old shared: "It's not just the rock that I like. I like that they know what you want and they know what you need as long as you connect to them, and they connect to you."

Sheryl was responding to questions about her crystal collection sent to her via her Instagram Stories.

Her accolades include finishing in the top 12 for Mediacorp's Star Search 2019 and playing the lead role in the Mediacorp drama Key Witness (2021), which also starred Desmond Tan, Denise Camilla Tan, Zheng Geping and Zhu Houren.

Elaborating on her love of rocks and crystals, Sheryl said that rocks, being part of nature, is something that she really appreciates.

"I think crystals are like friends — they're like friends that don't betray you," she added with a laugh.

"So I talk to my crystals a lot so that they know me and I know them, It's all about the connection and the bond."

Sheryl personally uses these crystals to develop herself in terms of self-awareness and introspection.

To her, the internal and mental side of her are "the hardest to find out", and these crystals help in advancing her forward towards the direction she's going in life, which is to "be a happier person", she shared.

She added: "If you're actually looking for a way to step into the spiritual field, crystals are a very good way to begin because they're easy to work with and they're pretty straightforward."

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.