Actress-turned-health-coach Jacelyn Tay says you shouldn't need toilet paper

Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Instagram/jacelyn_tay

When the circuit breaker kicked in and toilet paper was flying off the shelves, were you one of those who worried that you couldn't get your hands on a hot commodity?

Well, according to Jacelyn Tay, there was no need to worry because we shouldn't need toilet paper if we have been eating healthy.

In her Instagram post yesterday (Oct 13), the local actress-turned-health-coach mused over the lack of toilet paper during the circuit breaker and thought that Singaporeans have "very bad bowel".

Suddenly thought of something really funny today - toilet paper. When I saw toilet paper ran out during CB, I thought, "Singaporeans have very bad bowel!"😅😅😅 Why? As long as you need toilet paper to wipe your backside clean, you know your diet has been quite rubbish without enough fibre. If the poop sticks to your backside, the poop will stick to your colon too. Over years, especially if you have constipation where poop got stuck in your large intestine not able to come out for days, imagine the wall filled with sticky toxic waste. No wonder the liver is now congested and stagnation happens cos toxins that are not cleared via bowel is passed back to the liver. Whenever there is a skin problem, be it acne, rash, eczema, hives, psoriasis etc, liver is definitely involved. Being part of the digestive system, if we keep on eating junk, processed food full of chemicals and fats, liver is going to suffer big time. By right, if we only eat from the garden of Eden, no toilet paper should be needed. Lolxxx... When was toilet paper invented btw?🚽 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #jacelyntayhealthcoach #Constipation #iBS #skinproblem

A post shared by 郑秀珍 | Wellness | Beauty (@jacelyn_tay) on Oct 12, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT

The 45-year-old wrote: "As long as you need toilet paper to wipe your backside clean, you know your diet has been quite rubbish without enough fibre. 

"If the poop sticks to your backside, the poop will stick to your colon, too. Over years, especially if you have constipation where poop gets stuck in your large intestine and is not able to come out for days, imagine the wall filled with sticky toxic waste."

She went on to explain that toxins which aren't cleared through the bowel are passed back to the liver, which makes it "congested" and "stagnation happens".

Jacelyn added: "Whenever there is a skin problem, be it acne, rash, eczema, hives, psoriasis etc (sic), the liver is definitely involved... By right, if we only eat from the garden of Eden, no toilet paper should be needed."

Guess we all just need to eat our recommended daily intake of veggies and we can skimp on toilet paper?

#Local celebrities #Social media #Health and Wellbeing