Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's LA mansion destroyed in Pacific Palisades wildfire

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's LA mansion has been destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

The Nobody Wants This actor, 45, and his Gossip Girl actress wife, 38, were last seen in public at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (Jan 5), less than two days before the LA inferno erupted.

Photographs have now emerged showing their family home reduced to a smouldering ruin after the roof burnt away.

The pair bought the home in 2019 for US$6.5million (S$8.9 million) and lived there with their two young children.

Their 6,000 square foot house featured five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

LA's fire chief has announced the fires have left at least two dead and many victims with "significant injuries".

The Palisades blaze broke out on Tuesday morning, driven by high winds, leading to the evacuation of more than 30,000 people.

An entire stretch of homes on the beach along the Pacific Coast Highway has been burnt to the ground.

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43, who own a US$14 million mansion in Montecito, California, are also facing evacuation orders and may have the power cut from their home.

Reality star Spencer Pratt, 41, and his wife Heidi Montag, 38, saw their home totally destroyed during the fires.

A source told TMZ The Hills regulars safely evacuated their neighbourhood, but their Pacific Palisades house "burnt to the ground".

The fire started on Tuesday around 10.30am and quickly spread over thousands of acres.

According to California governor Gavin Newsom, fire season — which isn't "traditionally" at this time of year — has become "year-round in the state of California".

Scientists will take time to assess the role climate change may have played in the blaze, which could include drying out land or decreasing wind speeds.

Scientists at World Weather Attribution have noted climate change increases hot, dry weather in the US which leaves vegetation parched and creates fuel for wildfires.

[[nid:713367]]