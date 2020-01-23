Adam Lambert launched charity to support LGBTQ+ communities

PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Adam Lambert has launched a charity to support LGBTQ+ communities of all ages and backgrounds.

The 37-year-old singer has founded the Feel Something Foundation after hearing the stories and witnessing first-hand the difficulties LGBTQ+ people continue to face all over the world.

As a member of the community himself, Adam is determined to make a difference with his non-profit organisation.

The Ghost Town hitmaker is planning to work with fellow charities which focus on impacting the communities in areas of Education & the Arts; Homelessness; and Suicide Prevention & Mental Health to help achieve his goals.

With the help of directors and public funds, Adam hopes to empower the LGBTQ+ community by supporting other charities to build a strong foundation.

Adam - who tours with Queen, replacing late frontman Freddie Mercury - is also aiming to abolish the term "coming out" after he previously revealed he publicly shared that he was gay as "an act of defiance".

Adam decided to open up about his sexuality soon after starring on American Idol as he felt a real "power" in coming out, after the media publicly outed him.

He told BBC News: "It was stressful and it was confusing. I was like, 'What am I supposed to do?' In hindsight I realise there is power in coming out.

"The act of declaring your sexuality publicly, once you're a public figure, is an act of defiance in some ways, and it's also a form of activism."

The Feel Something Foundation will welcome charitable contributions at its first fundraiser in the upcoming weeks.

Adam will host an online shopping auction of some of his most memorable looks, where fans will be able to bid for a chance to own one of his outfits.

Meanwhile, he will join Queen for the upcoming Australian bushfires benefit gig.

Queen's guitarist Brian recently confirmed the We Will Rock You hitmakers have been asked to play the Live Aid-style event.

He said: "Of course, we are going there very soon, we are looking at it very carefully. We have been approached to do a benefit concert, or be part of a benefit concert, a bit like Live Aid, if you like, to try and help out the victims of the fire.

"Of course, I am very concerned about the animals. There are 24 people who have died which is a tragedy in itself, but (the tragedy of) half a billion animals (dead) is almost inconceivable."

