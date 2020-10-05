Adam Sandler autographed his hair clippings - and then buys his own 'pubic hair' off eBay

Adam Sandler recalled the oddest encounter he's had with a fan, which came after he'd had a trim.

He said: "I was leaving [from getting] a haircut, and a kid came out with a bag of my haircut and asked me to sign that. I did that."

But Adam was later horrified to find that not only were his hair clippings put up for sale on auction website eBay, they were labelled as his 'pubic hair', prompting him to bid for the lopped locks himself.

He added in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel: "On the internet that night, he was selling it and saying, 'Adam Sandler's pubic hair'.

"It's a true story. ... I bought them back for $65."

During the video interview, the 54-year-old star showed off his "disgusting" long beard, which he explained is for a new movie in which he'll play an NBA scout.

He joked: "I'm sorry it's not a beard it's a mask. When I keep my mouth closed, it's a mask."

And Adam is baffled by the fact there's a lot of grey in his beard.

He said: "My father had a beard the whole time and this is very similar to what his bear was. Grey at the bottom-I don't have grey hair on my head for some reason, but I got greys coming out the bottom here."

It was recently revealed that Adam had sparked panic on the film Uncut Gems when he was accidentally "choked" by stuntmen.

Director Josh Benny Safdie said: "All three of those guys who are manhandling Sandler, it was the first movie they've done.

"So they were very professional, but when it's your first time - Sandler's so in it, he's so into the character that it started to actually get a little scary one or two times, because he's getting choked at one point in the scene and there were all these cues."

The 36-year-old filmmaker praised the movie's stunt coordinator for spotting that the star was in discomfort.

He added: "Our stunt driver was actually also the stunt coordinator, so he had eyes on him the whole time, and kudos to him that he was really hawk-eyed about it - because there was one take when Sandler was getting choked and he was trying to tap out, but the actor thought he was just being [his character] Howard so he choked harder, and Adam couldn't breathe."