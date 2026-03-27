Adam Sandler to star in remake of French psychological drama L'Emploi Du Temps

Adam Sandler is set to star in a remake of the French psychological drama L'Emploi Du Temps, bringing the project to Netflix under the title Time Out.

The 49-year-old actor's next film - to be directed by Scott Cooper - marks another collaboration between Adam and Netflix, where he has established a long-running creative partnership spanning comedies and dramatic roles.

Adam will lead an ensemble cast including Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham, Gaby Hoffmann, Steve Zahn and Adam Horovitz.

Christian Bale had previously been linked to the project.

The original film was directed by Laurent Cantet and Robin Campillo, and follows a man who hides losing his job from his family, constructing an elaborate deception involving a fraudulent investment scheme.

Adam has released multiple projects with Netflix, including Murder Mystery and Happy Gilmore 2, alongside more dramatic performances in The Meyerowitz Stories and Jay Kelly.

The remake continues his shift between broad comedy and character-driven drama.

Scott has previously directed Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, based on the making of Nebraska by Bruce Springsteen.

He also directed Crazy Heart, which earned Jeff Bridges an Academy Award, and The Pale Blue Eye, released on Netflix.

Scott will write, direct and produce Time Out.

The casting was reported alongside details of the ensemble cast, which brings together Oscar-recognised performers and long-time collaborators.

Adam is represented by WME, while Willem is represented by WME and Circle Management + Production. Steve is represented by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Gaby is represented by Gersh and OPE Partners, F. Murray by Innovative Artists, and Adam Horovitz by WME and Silva Artist Management.

Adam built his career from stand-up comedy into one of Hollywood's most commercially successful and recognisable stars.

He first rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s, where his offbeat humour and musical sketches gained a wide following.

The comic transitioned into film with hit comedies including Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison and The Waterboy, establishing his signature broad comedic style.

He later expanded into more dramatic roles, earning critical praise for performances in Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems.

In recent years, Adam has maintained a prolific output through a partnership with Netflix, balancing mainstream comedies with more character-driven projects such as Jay Kelly alongside George Clooney.

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