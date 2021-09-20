Adele makes her romance with Rich Paul Instagram official

Adele has made her romance with Rich Paul Instagram official.

The 33-year-old singer has 39 million followers on the photo-sharing platform and she's taken to Instagram to post some new snaps of herself and the 39-year-old sports agent.

Adele - who finalised her divorce from Simon Konecki earlier this year - captioned the pictures with a simple heart emoji.

In the snaps, the London-born star wears a black Schiaparelli gown, which also features a cloud-like off-the-shoulder detail.

Adele is also seen sporting a pair of pearl earrings that are suspended in gold teeth, while Rich - who is the agent of several high-profile sports stars including LeBron James and Ben Simmons - poses alongside his new girlfriend in a photo booth.

Adele hasn't actually released an album since 25 in 2015, but she's been tipped to make her live comeback in December.

The award-winning star - who has Angelo, eight, with her ex-husband - is reportedly planning to mark the release of her long-awaited new album with a gig in Las Vegas - her first live event in over four years - on Dec 10, which will be broadcast around the world.

A source recently explained: "Adele's new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It's been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas.

"Adele and her management have been in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world. This will be one of few performances as part of her promotional tour.

"Obviously with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety, it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now."