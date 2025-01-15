Ador files injunction against NewJeans to stop them inking brand deals without their consent

NewJeans' record label Ador has filed an injunction against the girl group in an attempt to stop them inking brand deals without their consent.

The K-pop label said such activities could "destabilise" the South Korean music sector.

Ador — which is part of the Hybe group — said: "This decision was made to prevent confusion and potential harm to third parties, including advertisers.

"Allowing unilateral terminations of exclusive contracts and independent activities without legal procedures could undermine investment in the entertainment industry and destabilise the K-pop sector."

In September, NewJeans — comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — accused Ador of bullying, harassment and subterfuge and, two months later, they requested their contract be terminated.

However, South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labour dismissed the harassment claims.

The girls held an emergency press conference to announce their exit from Ador and warned the agency they would terminate their contract if they did not rectify breaches of their contract.

In response, Ador said: "We regret that the press conference regarding the termination of the exclusive contract was planned and conducted without sufficient review, prior to receiving a response to the legal notice."

Providing a testimony at a National Assembly meeting on Oct 15, Hanni said: "I came to the realisation that this wasn't just a feeling. I was honestly convinced that the company hated us."

Ador then filed a lawsuit against NewJeans to "clarify" that their contract "cannot be unilaterally terminated" based on their claims.

The label said: "It was necessary to clarify to both the artist and all relevant stakeholders that our exclusive contract cannot be unilaterally terminated based solely on the claims from one side".

Ador added: "We believe it is important to clarify any misunderstanding that the exclusive contract with the artist has been lawfully terminated, as this could lead to the artist engaging in entertainment activities in violation of the existing agreement."

Ador has denied all the allegations made against them.

