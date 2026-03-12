Award Banner
Adrian Pang to star as Mr Miyagi in The Karate Kid musical in UK

Singaporean actor Adrian Pang has been cast in the UK production of The Karate Kid - The Musical
PHOTO: X/The Karate Kid - The Musical
Syarifah NadhirahPUBLISHED ONMarch 12, 2026 4:43 AMBYSyarifah Nadhirah

Singaporean actor Adrian Pang has been cast as Mr Miyagi in the UK production of The Karate Kid - The Musical.

The iconic character - a wise Okinawan karate master and handyman - was played by late American actor Pat Morita in the hit 1984 movie of the same name.

The news was announced on the social media accounts for the musical on Tuesday (March 10), with Gibraltarian actor Gino Ochello playing Daniel LaRusso and British actress Abigail Amin as Ali Mills.

The UK tour opens at the New Wimbledon Theatre on April 28 and will run until August 1, visiting Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Sunderland, Birmingham, and Cardiff.

Adrian, 60, founded Singapore theatre company Pangdemonium in 2010 with his wife Tracie Pang, and its 2026 season will be its final one.

The couple told the press in February that the decision to close was a personal choice.

