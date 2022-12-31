Aerosmith's Steven Tyler sued for sexually abusing minor in 1970s

Steven Tyler has been accused of sexually abusing an underage girl when she was 16 and he was 25.

Julia Holcomb alleges the Aerosmith frontman's abuse happened in the 1970s in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles during the final days of California's Child Victims Act, which temporarily lifts the statute of limitations for such cases under a "look-back" window that ends on New Year's Eve.

The suit does not name Steve, who is instead identified in the papers as 'Defendant Doe', but it quotes from the singer's autobiography which graphically described his relationship with a teenage girl.

Julia, who has previously spoke about her alleged relationship with Steve, is accusing him of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She also claims he plied her with drugs after gaining guardianship from her mother and pressured her into an abortion.

A representative for Steven had not commented on the allegations by Thursday (Dec 29) night.

Steven's memoir, 'Does the Noise in my Head Bother You?', details a relationship that lasted around three years with a teenager in the 1970s, who is named as Diana in the book.

"She was sixteen, she knew how to be nasty, and there wasn't a hair on it… with my bad self being twenty-six and she barely old enough to drive and sexy as hell, I just fell madly in love with her.

"She was a cute skinny little tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep. She was my heart's desire, my partner in crimes of passion."

Steven adds in the book he almost took a "teen bride" and boasted her parents "fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state".

Julia says she met Steven in 1973 just after she turned 16 at an Aerosmith show in Portland, Oregon, after which she allegedly went to his hotel room where, after apparently discussing her age, she says he "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct" upon her.

She added in the lawsuit she felt "powerless to resist" the singer's "power, fame and substantial financial ability" and says he assaulted and provided her with alcohol and drugs.

As mentioned in his memoir, she says her mum granted Steven guardianship over her in 1974 so they could travel together.

Julia adds she got pregnant with Steven's son when she was aged 17, but he pressured her into an abortion after an apartment fire, saying the baby might have been damaged by smoke inhalation.

The blaze is mentioned in Steven's memoir, but not the termination - though it is referenced in another Aerosmith autobiography from 1997.

Julia converted to Catholicism after her alleged relationship with Steven, and became an anti-abortion activist who has repeatedly spoken about her experience, and previously claimed the singer snorted cocaine at her bedside during her abortion.