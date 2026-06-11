Aespa's Giselle gets 'real' in livestream with casually-thrown expletives, says 'It's hard for a K-pop star to be healthy'

Korean-Japanese idol Giselle from the popular K-pop girl group Aespa got real with fans in a June 6 livestream on Instagram.

Coming on barefaced, the 25-year-old, who is fluent in English, spoke candidly in the 40-minute livestream where she answered questions and openly shared her thoughts.

"I'm feeling very honest today, very real," she said before reading questions from fans in the comments section.

When asked how she "lost so much weight", Giselle said: "Honestly, you guys talk about my looks a lot. That's really all you talk about when it comes to me. It's a natural thing, people lose weight, people gain weight… I've lost 10kg in the past seven years. Things like that happen as you age as well."

She added she also has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and sometimes she's "just not hungry", but is trying to gain weight.

Regarding another comment asking if she's healthy, Giselle asked directly: "Does it look like I'm healthy?"

She said that she tries to be but "it's hard for a K-pop star to be healthy".

"I do try and I do recommend always trying your best to be healthy because health is wealth," she stressed.

'I feel sorry for you'

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Being a celebrity also comes with receiving hateful remarks, and Giselle has something to say about that.

"People being judgy, I feel sorry for you. Honestly the fact that you give a f*** about the way I look is just so interesting… To actually type it in and do that, I can't understand that mentality," she said.

"It's cool, go ahead but work on making yourself better 'cause why are you wasting your time?"

Someone later commented she's "looking older", and she remarked: "Because I am older, what the f***? I am older than I was last year, I will be older too next year so, surprise."

Does she regret being an idol?

"No, but I will tell you something. It is very far from who I really am. I think the real ones know that. If you don't, that's okay," she said.

When a fan asked "Who is Giselle?", she answered simply: "What you guys make her to be. That's who Giselle is."

South Korea-born Giselle, whose real name is Aeri Uchinaga, reportedly grew up in Tokyo, Japan, to a South Korean mother and Japanese father.

She debuted in Aespa with members Ningning, Winter and Karina in 2020 with the single Black Mamba, before having their breakout with Next Level the following year.

They have since grown to be one of the top 4th generation K-pop groups with multiple Artist of the Year accolades from various award shows.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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