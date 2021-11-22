After Disney rift, Scarlett Johansson is on a new top secret Marvel project unrelated to Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson is coming back to Marvel, but not as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff.

The 36-year-old actress was honoured with the American Cinematheque Award and amongst those in attendance to pay tribute to her was Marvel Studios PresidentKevinFeige.

Feige praised Johansson for her talent, vision, intelligence and savvy as an actress and producer. He also teased a "top secret Marvel Studios project" in the works with the award winner.

"Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. That she's chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for," said Feige.

"Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career."

Johansson, who executive produced Black Widow, is also the first Marvel actor to executive produce a Marvel Studios film.

This announcement is a surprising one, especially after the actress filed a lawsuit against Disney for releasing Black Widow on Disney+.

Although the lawsuit has been settled, it caused a major rift between the actress and the big media conglomerate.

In her acceptance speech, Johansson thanked the night's speakers for "taking the time to make me feel very shy and embarrassed" and called the American Cinematheque tribute "one of the highlights" of her career.

She then reflected on the castmates and crew members who have supported her throughout her journey, also taking time to thank her agents, her producing partners and business partners, her "long-suffering publicist," her brothers Hunter and Adrian, and her husband SNL's Colin Jost.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.