After killing Batgirl film, Warner Bros nixes Batman: Caped Crusader animated series

The projects at Warner Bros continue to be on the chopping board, as HBO Max has cancelled six upcoming animated series, including Batman: The Caped Crusader. Ordered to series in May 2021, it was set to be executive produced by Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves.

The show is joined by the likes of Merry Little Batman, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story,and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie. All six series will no longer be produced by HBO, and will be shopped to other platforms.

Batman: The Caped Crusader was meant to build on Batman: The Animated Series, which was co-created by Timm and ran from 1992 to 1995. The cancellation comes as part of Warner Bros Discovery’s plans to cut cost, as it gears up for the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ next year.

The cost savings push has led to the high-profile cancellations of several projects. On DC’s side of things, that includes the Batgirl film, the Wonder Twins movie, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.

