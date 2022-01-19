After killing scripted shows in 2018, YouTube finally shuts down original content channel

YouTube is scaling back their YouTube Originals productions. YouTube Originals has been publishing original content such as scripted series, educational videos and celebrity programming for six years now.

When YouTube Originals first started, they released a slate of scripted TV series and movies.

However, starting from 2018, YouTube has killed off its catalogue of scripted shows.

Several of its projects moved to other outlets and platforms - like Cobra Kai to Netflix and On Becoming a God In Central Florida to Showtime.

Some of the platform's popular original projects include celebrity docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, comedy Liza on Demand and of course, Cobra Kai, which is now in its fourth season.

On the music front, YouTube Originals has projects with Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, Camilo and Lewis Capaldi, along with a weekly new-music programme that encompassed live-streamed concerts featuring artists such as Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Paul McCartney.

The news came after YouTube's global head of original content, Susanne Daniels, announced her upcoming departure in March.

Moving forward, YouTube will only be funding programs that are part of its Black Voices and YouTube Kids funds.

