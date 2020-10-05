Ageless Chen Xiuhuan celebrates 55th birthday with other ageless former celebs

Chen Xiuhuan is turning 55 but the local actress seems to defy age.

In her latest Instagram post, Xiuhuan revealed that she was at an advance birthday celebration with two former celebrities — Phyllis Quek and Hong Zhaorong — and the three look stunning. Xiuhuan's birthday is on Oct 10.

Xiuhuan wrote: "Thanks ladies for the treat, but more importantly the precious friendship."

Phyllis also shared snaps from the celebration on her Instagram and it seems that the trio did much together, including hosting an Instagram Live session during their meal and posing for a group shot with Marina Bay Sands as a backdrop.

The 48-year-old former actress said: "We enjoyed so much that we were having lunch till dinner time, girls just can't stop talking."

bryanlim@asiaone.com