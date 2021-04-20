'Ah Long', bandung suit? Elvin Ng's not letting the Star Awards memes get to him

When local star Elvin Ng appeared in his ombre red Alexander McQueen suit on the red carpet, it didn't take long for the internet to realise that it was a bad idea.

One netizen — who has apparently been critiquing Star Awards fashion for quite some time — took aim at Elvin's outfit and compared it to iced bandung (the rose syrup-flavoured drink that's mixed with evaporated/condensed milk).

Well, the handsome actor certainly has a sense of humour and has taken the criticism in stride.

On Monday (April 19), the day after Star Awards aired, he published an Instagram post of himself holding a cup of bandung drink and wrote: "Fashion also means not taking ourselves too seriously, and having a sense of humour. Craving for #bandung last night, I wonder why."

How cheeky.

But that's not the end of #BandungSuit (yeah, we just made that up), because a local media outlet shared a meme on Elvin's suit that caught his attention. The meme read: "When you come out of the house just as the Ah Long (colloquial term for loansharks) splash paint at your door."

Elvin had a witty comeback and wrote: "Hi loanshark, bandung on me!"

It can be tough facing the tsunami of memes and criticisms levelled against him, but the 40-year-old has so far remained above the fray by being good-natured about the ribbing. His graciousness wasn't lost on netizens who praised him in the comments section.

In fact, he decided to double down on his sartorial choice by posting another picture and a video of that suit in action.

