Ahn Bo-hyun reveals he quit hosting due to 'severe' colour blindness

If you haven't seen Ahn Bo-hyun hosting in the last few years, this is the reason why.

In an episode of the talk show Salon Drip uploaded on Jan 6, the South Korean actor was the featured guest alongside actress Lee Joo-bin, both of whom are the leads of the new K-drama Spring Fever.

Bo-hyun and the talk show's host - comedian Jang Do-yeon - hosted the 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards together.

"It's a memory I try to forget," said 37-year-old Bo-hyun, recalling the event.

"My eyesight is terrible and on top of that, I'm colour-blind! Pretty severely, actually. So [while hosting], I couldn't just stare at the cue cards - I had to look at the teleprompter. And the text for our lines were almost the exact same colour. I was honestly losing my mind."

Bo-hyun remarked that when the first half of the show was over, he went backstage to beg the crew for a change in the text colour and size as he could not see a thing.

However, despite the alterations, he still felt it was the same as before.

Bo-hyun became frustrated with himself and ultimately underwent laser vision correction surgery after the whole "traumatic" ordeal.

"I was squinting the whole time. I think anyone who knew me could tell," he recounted. "I haven't hosted anything since."

In the event he were to receive another offer, Bo-hyun said his hard limit would be hosting wedding receptions.

