Ahn Bo-hyun uses half a bottle of hair spray each time playing 'annoying but endearing' chaebol policeman in K-drama Flex X Cop

You may know him as the dashing army officer in the 2022 K-drama Military Prosecutor Doberman.

South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun is back to steal hearts in another uniform this time.

In the upcoming K-drama Flex X Cop, the 35-year-old takes on the role of chaebol policeman Jin Yi-soo.

"He's an endearing character, kind of annoying at times, but lovely," said Bo-hyun in a recent regional press conference.

To upkeep the persona, he had to maintain a striking slicked-back hairstyle.

"The hairstyle requires half a bottle of hairspray [each time] to stay intact in the windy weather. I have two locks of hair that have to stay in place and people said the look gives off an arrogant vibe so it was a success," Bo-hyun explained.

Starring alongside Bo-hyun is Park Ji-hyun, 30, who plays Lee Kang-hyun, the cold but charismatic head of the Violent Crimes unit.

"I had to gain weight because I'm playing the role of a policewoman and the director told me I'm a bit too skinny for the role," she recalled, adding that her weight gain was more visible towards the end of the series.

She also had to attend an action school as it was her first time doing action scenes.

"It required a lot of work. Kang-hyun really knows how to fight so to portray that side of her with spectacular stunts, I also had to put on the right facial expressions and really give off a charismatic vibe," she explained.

Flex X Cop follows Yi-soo, son of a wealthy conglomerate owner who gets parachuted into a new role in the Violent Crimes unit due to a procedural mix-up.

Though Kang-hyun isn't too fond of him at first, she eventually partners up with him to solve crimes together.

It premieres Jan 26 on Disney+.

[embed]https://youtu.be/xsPcjEezCss?si=nRBJm2Ddp4Xk7bwe[/embed]

