Ahn Sung-ki's funeral: Jung Woo-sung carries portrait, Ju Ji-hoon, Yoo Ji-tae serve as pallbearers

Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki's funeral was held on Friday (Jan 9), and notable film stars turned up in force to send him off.

In videos taken by South Korean media, actors Ju Ji-hoon, Yoo Ji-tae, Sul Kyung-gu, Jo Woo-jin and Park Chul-min were seen serving as pallbearers.

Jung Woo-sung and Lee Jung-jae lead the funeral procession, carrying Sung-ki's portrait and Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit — which was posthumously awarded to him — respectively.

During his eulogy, Woo-sung said Sung-ki "was like Iron Man": "I think he assigned himself responsibilities and duties in order to fully live up to his role as a film artist who bridged an era, beyond just being the actor Ahn Sung-ki.

"He was also someone who was truly strict with himself... He never imposed his firm values on others, yet he influenced everyone around him."

Sung-ki died at the age of 74. He was rushed to hospital after he choked on food and collapsed at home. He is survived by his non-celebrity wife and two sons.

He made his onscreen debut as a child actor in the 1957 film The Twilight Train, and has reportedly won more than 20 South Korean film awards over the span of his career.

