Aileen Tan, Jason Oh, Tang Miaoling and Cassandra See volunteer for distribution drive started by former actress Cherie Lim

A group of local celebrities got together for a good cause on June 29 and 30.

Local actress Aileen Tan and former actors Tang Miaoling, Cassandra See and Jason Oh volunteered for Operation Redshirt's most recent distribution drive.

The charity was founded by former actress Cherie Lim and her group of friends back in 2000, aimed at distributing Chinese New Year goodie bags and ang baos to the impoverished elderly in Singapore. After 14 years, it's still going strong, expanding to beyond the festive period.

Miaoling shared a video on her Instagram Stories of herself, Aileen, Cassandra and Jason decked out in red shirts, as well as a large group of volunteers of all ages at the event.

Another Story she shared shows herself and Aileen behind a pile of goody bags.

Aileen also shared a photo from the distribution drive on Instagram yesterday (July 1), writing: "Giving is more blessed than receiving" and that she was "happy to spend a meaningful Sunday with good sisters and friends."

Posts on Operation Redshirt's Facebook group also show cartons of essential items like canned goods and biscuits being packed into goodie bags by volunteers, who delivered the items alongside ang baos to residents in HDB flats.

According to their website, the latest distribution drive catered to "over 1,500 elderly individuals in more than 11 locations across Singapore".

