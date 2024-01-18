Aircon restriction, making his food spoil: Noah Yap shares 'bad landlord' story

From locking pet cats inside an apartment to pulling a knife on a tenant — we've all heard horror stories about landlords.

Local actor Noah Yap has one such tale of woe, which he shared on an episode of the real estate podcast Let's Get Real released yesterday (Jan 17) on YouTube.

The 30-year-old said that he used to rent a room in a landed property at East Coast that was "super, super big" and the size of two rooms in one, with his own living room.

Noah even had help washing and ironing his clothes, but the rental place nevertheless came with its downsides.

"I didn't know until after moving in that there was an aircon restriction," Noah explained, giving an example of 7pm to 7am as the time he could have the air-conditioner on.

However, Noah didn't know if he'd be home during those hours as his schedule was "hectic", leading him to not be able to fully utilise the hours.

He also returned home one day to find his door open.

"Because my lights were connected to my Google Home, when I said, 'Hey Google'... nothing in response," he said. "Then I went to the main switch, and it was off. Then I went to the mini-fridge, it was off, everything was off.

"My food was all spoilt!"

Noah went to ask the domestic helper if she had done it, which she denied. He was left with the suspicion that the only other person in the residence, his landlord, must have gone into his room and turned the appliances and switches off.

Noah wanted to stop renting the place afterwards, and said that he was "luckily" able to get out of that situation easily, as his landlord didn't make him sign anything or pay a cancellation fee.

The landlord also had surprisingly good fortune, but to Noah's detriment — he forgot to update his home address with his clients and got mooncakes delivered to his old address, which the landlord thought were for her.

Noah didn't realise the mix-up until later and didn't correct his old landlord.

Nevertheless, Noah concluded: "She'll forever think that I'm Mr Nice Guy, so it's a win-win lah."

The story tickled Noah's friends when the podcast was uploaded to Instagram.

"She just wanted you to zao (leave)," local singer-actor Aden Tan commented.

Noah's Ah Boys to Men castmate Charlie Goh, who was one of the hosts in the episode, shared the clip on his Instagram Story, writing: "Hahaha, why do bad things only happen to this guy?"

