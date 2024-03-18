Alan Tam dispels rumours of feud with late Leslie Cheung, says fans were 'not sensible'

Hong Kong superstar Alan Tam has dispelled old rumours on his alleged rivalry with late icon Leslie Cheung in the 80s.

The 73-year-old recently went on former radio DJ Brian Chow and composer Harry Ng's online music show where he talked about some of the most notable highlights in his career.

In the past, Alan was rumoured to be at odds with Leslie as they were both prominent singers, and according to reports, their respective fans would even quarrel and fight over it.

Revealing to the two hosts that he had a friendly relationship with Leslie behind the cameras, Alan remarked: "It was because the fans were not sensible."

He also added that if Leslie were alive, the latter would definitely say: "Those people were silly."

He also mentioned late singer-actress Anita Mui whom he was close to and admitted that he would feel sad looking back on videos and photos of himself with her and Leslie.

Alan, who is the son of footballer Tam Kong Pak and part of The Hong Kong Celebrity Football Team, joked how he regarded Anita as a younger brother and revealed that she would boldly enter the football field's locker room when his team was changing clothes.

Leslie died by suicide in April 2003 at the age of 46. According to reports, he left a note saying that he had been suffering from depression.

Anita died in December the same year from cervical cancer. She was 40 years old.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYxWUwykbG4[/embed]

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Online resources mindline.sg stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth ec2.sg www.tinklefriend.sg www.chat.mentalhealth.sg



