Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form part ways

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have split.

The White Lotus actress and film producer Andrew — who tied the knot in 2022 and have a 15-month-old son together — have announced their decision to end their marriage was made with "love and respect".

A representative for Alexandra, 39, told People: "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage.

"The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."

A Quiet Place producer Andrew also has two children Rowan, nine, and Julian, 12, with his ex-wife, The Fast and The Furious star Jordana Brewster.

Andrew, 57, and Alexandra went public with their relationship in 2021 and announced their engagement in December of that year.

They tied the knot six months later in New Orleans and announced her pregnancy in 2024 in an interview with Vogue.

Alexandra waited until she was six months pregnant to reveal the news, explaining she had dealt with pregnancy loss previously.

She said: "I feel like now that I'm pregnant and it's all successful and everything's healthy, I shouldn't complain. Well, I had been pregnant. I had loss.

"It's long and complicated, so I don't want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you've been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn't understand fully before. It's very, very painful.

"It was actually quite hard to process. You have a lot of complicated feelings.

"I was so overwhelmed with work. Part of me was like, 'This is the worst thing ever'. Then part of me was like, 'This is actually a great distraction'. Because I'm not sitting there all day long in my house going, 'If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?'"

The former couple announced their son's arrival in 2024 and Alexandra told People last year that motherhood has been "wonderful."

She went on: "I'm very lucky. He's a great baby. He's just brought so much joy and peace in my life, so I recommend it to anyone who wants a kid."

