Ali Stroker suffered miscarriage in January

Ali Stroker suffered a miscarriage in January.

The Glee actress — who has two-year-old son Jesse with husband David Perlow — has been going through a "scary time" after a pregnancy loss in January was followed by her losing a job that "meant so much" and the period left her on her knees with "grief and confusion".

She admitted on Instagram: "It's been a tough season. I honestly have wanted to hide and not share anything about my life. But these are the moments that I need to practise what I preach and have the courage to be vulnerable.

"This past January I had a miscarriage that surprised me and knocked me off my feet. Then a month later I lost a job that meant so much to me.

"I had thought I knew what the future would hold and in 30 days was brought to my knees with grief and confusion."

The 37-year-old star is planning to spend a month working on herself.

She added: "I'm taking the next 30 days to do a self-care project/promise/experiment! I'm curious as to what will happen and where this next season will take me. Right now, I'm choosing (because damn I definitely don't want) to put myself out there in a scary time. I don't know what's next and I want to say, 'Here I am."

The post was accompanied by a selfie and Maggie Rogers' Love You for a Long Time, which Ali had chosen in honour of her son.

She explained: "I'm choosing this song today because it's one of Jesse's favourites and it's so easy to love him for all of who he is and the stages he's in. I want to do the same for myself. So here we go!"

After Ali and her director husband welcomed their son into the world in November 2022, she later admitted the first few months of his life were the "best experience" she had ever had.

She told People magazine: "Jesse is so special. He's so much fun. He is laughing and smiling, and he doesn't say words, but he is super vocal and makes so many sounds.

"He's just such a light. He's so bright and caring and curious, and we're just so lucky. He's such a good boy."

