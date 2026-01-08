Ali Wong and Bill Hader have split.

The 43-year-old comedy star and the 47-year-old actor have called time on their romance after more than two years together.

A source told People: "It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali's upcoming stand-up tour and Bill's various film and TV projects this year."

Despite this, the former couple — who went public with their romance back in April 2023 — remain of friendly terms and continue to be supportive of each other.

The insider shared: "They're focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other."

Ali and Bill's split has been described as "amicable" and the duo are determined to remain friends moving forwards.

The source said: "They are very much friends and still in touch."

Meanwhile, Ali previously hailed her ex-husband for helping her to lead a "non-traditional" life.

The comic — who has daughters Mari, nine, and seven-year-old Nikki with former spouse Justin Hakuta — has never worried about what anyone thinks of her apart from her family and she knows that her lifestyle can be "challenging" to her own mother — but there are people in her life who make the juggle easier.

Speaking to America's InStyle magazine, Ali explained: "For someone like my mother, I think it can be challenging, because she's 84, you know? In her time, you weren't really supposed to live a life for yourself. It was all about sacrificing and servicing everyone else before you.

"I've never cared as much about what other people think, but I do care a lot about what my family thinks.

"It's mostly because of her and the father of my children that I've been able to do everything I do, but it's also because of her that I sometimes struggle with being 'non-traditional'."

