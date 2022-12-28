Alice in Borderland season 2 is Netflix's most-watched Japanese series ever

Alice in Borderland, the Netflix thriller series based on the manga of the same name, has become the most watched Japanese series on the platform ever.

Season two premiered on Dec 22 and took the number one spot with 61.2 million viewing hours over its premiere weekend.

The second season of Alice in Borderland also hit the Top 10 Series list in 90 countries including Japan, US, Canada, Brazil, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan and more.

Alice in Borderland season two sees the return of main characters Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) as they attempt to unlock the mystery of "Borderland" and return to the real world.

After the first season's massive cliffhanger ending, fans can expect deadlier challenges with the competition to be the last one standing heating up in this new season.

Aside from Yamazaki and Tsuchiya, other returning members include Keita Machida (Kurabe), Sho Aoyagi (Aguni), Nijiro Murakami (Chishiya), Dori Sakurada (Niragi), Yuki Morinaga (Chota), Aya Asahina (Kuina), and Ayaka Miyoshi (Ann).

Yuri Tsunematsu, Hayato Isomura, Tomohisa Yamashita, Honami Sato, Kai Inowaki, and Katsuya Maiguma play brand new Beach members in the second season.

Alice in Borderland season one and two are now streaming on Netflix.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.