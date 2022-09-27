Alice in Borderland season 2 promises deadly game stakes, arrives December

The first season of Alice in Borderland showcased the twisted competition that drives its narrative, but the games are far from being done.

A “super teaser trailer” revealed at Netflix’s Tudum Japanese fan event for the second season suggests heightened stakes at play, promising plenty of exciting thrills, heart-stopping moments, and gruelling brainwork when it arrives in December 2022.

The reel shows the return of protagonists Arisu (Kento Yamazaki, Good Doctor, Death Note series) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya, Orange, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final) after the first season’s massive cliffhanger endings.

As the games enter a second phase, the duo is dismayed to learn that the challenges are now deadlier than before, with the competition to be the last one standing heating up. A first look at some of the other contestants was also revealed, alongside new shots of the sadistic gamemaster Mira (Riisa Naka, Lucky Seven, Jun Kissa Isobe), whose looming presence threatens to wreak devastation on all participants.

Yamazaki, Tsuchiya, and Naka will reprise their respective roles. Other returning members include Keita Machida (Kurabe), Sho Aoyagi (Aguni), Nijiro Murakami (Chishiya), Dori Sakurada (Niragi), Yuki Morinaga (Chota), Aya Asahina (Kuina), and Ayaka Miyoshi (Ann).

Yuri Tsunematsu, Hayato Isomura, Tomohisa Yamashita, Honami Satō, Kai Inowaki, and Katsuya Maiguma will make their debut as brand new Beach members in this upcoming season.

The show is expected to cover the last half of the original manga written by Haro Aso, of which it’s based on. It’s likely that the season will have some differences from the source material, however, considering how some games in the first season didn’t pan out the same way in the manga.

A brief synopsis of Alice in Borderland Season 2 reads, “Arisu and Usagi must unravel the mysteries of the Borderland in order to return to their world. Shifting from the shocking setting of an empty Shibuya in the first season, this season is set in a devastated Shibuya covered in plants.” It will arrive on Netflix sometime in December 2022.

