'I was blown away': Alice in Borderland's Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya spill the deets on new season

'Will it bring despair or hope?'

The explosive new trailer for the third and final season of Netflix's Alice in Borderland was released today (Aug 27), teasing fans with this sentence against the smiling Joker card creepily looming in the background.

The fate of our beloved main leads Arisu and Usagi (played by Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya respectively) remains unclear, and it appears they'll be fighting their own battles this time round.

The season starts with Usagi being abducted and left unconscious by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife, forcing to Arisu return to the Borderland to save her. Teaming up with new players, they must face the yet-unseen Joker stage to find a way back to their original world.

In a written interview, Kento, 30, said: "Since Arisu and Usagi are split into separate teams, I found it interesting to see the different atmospheres and character dynamics within each group.

"Over the seasons, the characters have become so beloved by fans, and I think that's why the audience can really empathise with them during the life-or-death moments."

According to Netflix, season three features the most impactful games yet, surpassing even those of previous seasons, and Kento highlighted a scene that the manga readers may be particularly excited about.

Set at a shrine at night with flaming arrows raining down, this scene was Arisu's very first game in the original manga by Aso Haro, but the live action changed it to a simpler setting in the first season.

Though season three is an original story, fans can look forward to the highly anticipated adaptation of this epic scene, recreated with Japanese VFX technology.

Kento excitedly remarked: "When I read the manga, I was blown away by the flaming arrows, so when I saw the script for this scene, I thought, 'It's here!'"

Tao, 30, encouraged viewers to pay attention to the game where colourful dice are rolled.

"As the players become more desperate, everyone's performances become more intense and dramatic. I think this game really captures the essence of Alice in Borderland - it's about life and death, and about discovering how you truly want to live," she said.

Tao also shared: "Everything Usagi has experienced in the past seasons is now part of her story, so whenever I needed to, I would go back and rewatch seasons one and two. With season three featuring an original story, I felt it was important to approach this role with everything that's happened so far in mind."

Besides the two leads, Ayaka Miyoshi, Hayato Isomura and Katsuya Maiguma will be returning as Ann, Banda and Yaba respectively.

Alice in Borderland season three, which also stars House of Ninjas' Kento Kaku, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou and more, premieres Sept 25 on Netflix.

[embed]https://youtu.be/_8p6YkEPVco?si=kL6dshJ2WubFwyKQ[/embed]

[[nid:607824]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.