Alicia Keys apologises for posting about paragliding amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas

Alicia Keys has apologised for posting about paragliding amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Empire State of Mind hitmaker has been forced to delete a poorly timed Instagram post after she revealed plans for her new hobby after Hamas used paragliders to attack a festival in Israel on Oct 7.

Alongside a photo of herself in a green leather racing jacket and two side eye emojis, Alicia wrote: "Question: What would u do if you weren't afraid of anything???

"Tell me your truth ... I've had my eyes on paragliding (sic)."

The Girl On Fire singer's outfit also prompted controversy as some people claimed the green, black and white were reminiscent of the black, white, green and red on the Palestine flag.

However, Alicia - who has since deleted the post - has strongly denied any connection between her paragliding message and current events.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "The post I shared earlier was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives.

"My heart has been breaking... I pray for and stand for peace."

She has been defended by music manager Guy Oseary - who was born in Israel - as he revealed the singer was "horrified" when she discovered the implication of her post.

He wrote on Instagram: "There’s talk of an antisemitic post that my dear friend Alicia Keys had up on her Instagram. I can confirm to anyone in my community that needs to hear it: it’s NOT true.

"There was a specific word in her post that our community at this very painful time find very triggering, but it was absolutely not connected in any way.

"I spoke to Alicia and she was horrified to learn what the word implied and immediately took it down.

"Alicia has always been a fighter for all human rights. I’ve had a front row seat for over a decade of seeing her positive influence in the world.

"Her humanitarian work reflects her empathy and her heart."

