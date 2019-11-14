Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police

Aliff Aziz is already 28 so should he call his father for help?

That was one talking point raised by netizens after a video showed him reaching out to his dad when he was pinned down by police officers on Sunday (Nov 10).

In the video, he can be heard saying: "You talk to my father... I never resist."

The police said officers were on patrol at 6.40am on Sunday when they came across two men arguing in Orchard Road

But the Singapore singer-actor, who was arrested and was later released, has defended his right to call his father.

In a video posted on his mother's social media account, Aliff said there is nothing improper in tapping family during moments of crisis, even if "he is 40 or 50 years old".