Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant

Singaporean actor-singer Aliff Aziz is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons once again, after being caught on camera in a heated dispute.

Stomp contributor Sarah shared a circulated video that shows the troubled 28-year-old behaving inappropriately during an argument outside a restaurant.

It is unclear when and where exactly the incident occurred.

In the video that was posted on Facebook on Monday (Jan 13), Aliff appears to be chiding someone as another man tried to hold him back.

Aliff aziz buat lagi 😂 Posted by Official_Fidz on Sunday, 12 January 2020

Besides throwing a red plastic chair, Aliff is also seen undoing his trousers to flash his private parts while saying, "Suck my ****".

"Tell your boss to come down!" he can be heard shouting.

After realising that he is on camera, Aliff is heard saying: "Eh, you do not have to record this."

The video has garnered over 4,300 shares and almost 2,000 comments to date.