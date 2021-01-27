All the 2021 movies that have been delayed… again

It looks like 2021 isn’t the year for movies either.

We’re not even one month into the year, and with the pandemic staying put for the foreseeable future, studios are starting to realise it’s not time to launch movies and are pushing their releases to a later date, to curb non-attendance and terrible sales.

Here are some of the movies that have been moved to a later date, and you can bet we’ll be updating this article for the foreseeable future.

1. Nobody (Universal Pictures)

Nobody is a Bob Odenkirk led thriller that sees a mild-mannered family man named Hutch suffering from PTSD. After saving his neighbours from a break-in, Hutch and his family find themselves the target of a revengeful Russian drug lord. Nobody is now releasing April 2, 2021.

2. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Sony)

The Peter Rabbit sequel starring James Corden. Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie sees Peter’s family seeking to bring him back home. As one of the many comedies delayed due to the Pandemic, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is now premiering on June 11, 2021.

3. Cinderella (Sony)

PHOTO: Sony

The Camila Cabello lead Cinderella movie from Sony is pushed from 5 February to its new July 16, 2021 release date. The fairytale movie is directed by Kay Cannon and stars broadway legends Billy Porter and Indina Menzel as the Fairy Godmother and Evil Stepmother respectively.

4. BIOS (Universal Studios)

PHOTO: Reuters

Starring Tom Hanks as the last man on earth, BIOS sees the inventor build an android to help protect his dog. Directed by Game of Thrones’ Miguel Sapochnik, BIOS is now scheduled for Aug 13, 2021.

5. The King’s Man (20th Century Studios)

The King’s Man is a period spy action comedy film by Matthew Vaughn loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman. The film is a prequel and the third film in the Kingsman series. Initially scheduled to be released March 12, 2021, the movie will now premiere Aug 20, 2021.

6. A Quiet Place: Part II (Paramount Pictures)

Following the success of A Quiet Place, John Krasinski returns as both actor and director/writer to helm A Quiet Place: Part II. The sequel again follows the Abbott family as they adapt to the outside world plagued by creatures that hunt by sound. A Quiet Place: Part II now premieres Sept 17, 2021.

7. No Time To Die (Sony)

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond sees 007 leave retirement to help Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) rescue a kidnapped scientist, leading to a mysterious villain (Rami Malek) with a treacherous plan.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and was slated to release April 2, 2021 before moving to Oct 8, 2021.

8. Ron’s Gone Wrong (20th Century Studios)

PHOTO: 20th Century Studios

Ron’s Gone Wrong centres an 11-year old boy whose robot best friend does not function completely as he is supposed to. Initially set for April 22, 2021, Ron’s Gone Wrong is now releasing Oct 22, 2021.

9. Last Night In Soho (Universal Pictures)

PHOTO: Universal Pictures

Director Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film about a fashion student in London has been pushed to Oct 22, 2021 from its initial May release. Whilst not much else is known about the film, Last Night In Soho promises to be quite different from Wright’s previous films.

10. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will serve as a sequel to the original two films while simultaneously adopting a new look and feel.The film by Jason Reitman has been delayed to Nov 11, 2021.

11. Morbius (Marvel Studios/Sony)

Morbius sees Jared Leto’s second attempt at superhero films. This time, Leto plays a Biochemist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. When his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Morbius was slated to release March 18, 2021 but is now moved not once, but twice to Jan 21, 2022.

12. Uncharted (Sony)

PHOTO: Sony

Uncharted is an upcoming action adventure film. The series follows the adventures of treasure hunter and fortune seeker Nathan Drake as he learns the whereabouts of El Dorado, the fabled South American golden city. Uncharted was slated to release July 15, 2021 and is now moved to Feb 11, 2022.

13. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

TBC – Given how many major films are seeing delays into the later parts of 2021, or even early 2022, Top Gun: Maverick may suffer a similar fate.

This is especially since Tom Cruise will never allow the movie to be sold to a streaming service like other movies on Paramount’s slate. Currently, the movie is still set for a July 1, 2021 release.

14. Black Widow (Marvel Studios)

TBC – One of the biggest Marvel releases of the year (and of 2020) was the Black Widow movie. Though there is no confirmation yet, Marvel might consider another delay if the pandemic continues to keep audiences around the world.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.