All Disney+ original series will now premiere on Wednesdays instead of Fridays

Wednesdays are the new Fridays, after all.

Disney+ has announced that all of its new original series will now premiere on Wednesdays instead of Fridays. This comes after Loki moved to a Wednesday slot, and immediately became the streaming service’s most-watched premiere to date.

WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Star Wars: The Bad Batch all had Friday premieres, but it looks like Disney is shifting gears after Loki’s huge success in its new Wednesday slot. This also allows the streaming service to avoid conflicts with its original movie releases, which continue to premiere on Fridays. The latest of these is Pixar’s Luca, which arrives tomorrow.

#Loki was the "most watched season premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening week," says Disney CEO Bob Chapek. pic.twitter.com/qzi3vKQf8y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 14, 2021

This new change means that the premieres of a few Disney+ originals have either been delayed or moved up. The full list of release date changes is below:

Monsters at Work moved from July 2 to July 7

Turner & Hooch moved from July 16 to July 21

Behind the Attraction moved from July 16 to July 21

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life moved from July 23 to July 28

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts moved from July 30 to July 28

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse batch 2 moved from July 30 to July 28

Short Circuit season 2 moved from July 30 to Aug 4

Growing Up Animal moved from Aug 20 to Aug 18

This new change also frees up Fridays in case Disney+ ever wants to pursue multiple big drops in a week - like new episodes of both Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett on different days. It’s clear that the company is still figuring out what works for them, but this also lets Disney avoid competing with Netflix.

Shows like Loki might blow the average Netflix premiere out of the water, sure - but the god of mischief going up against Stranger Things Season 4? That’s a different story.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.