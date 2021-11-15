All grown up: How The Return of Superman's triplets, Gong Yoo's daughter in Train To Busan look now

Fans who followed the Korean variety show The Return of Superman since its early days would remember actor Song Il-kook's triplets. The little ones were only about two years old when they appeared on the 2014 show and charmed the socks off international audiences.

The boys, now nine, recently appeared in a trailer for the show to congratulate the series on its eighth anniversary.

Wearing matching striped shirts, Daehan, Minguk and Manse took turns to speak in the clip.

Daehan said: "Hello everyone. We want to sincerely congratulate The Return of Superman for reaching its eighth anniversary."

Minguk continued: "We wish all viewers to experience only happy days."

Manse ended with: "We are debating whether we should rejoin The Return of Superman."

Seeing the boys again got several netizens emotional, judging from the comments.

One of them wrote: "If you are a The Return of Superman fan, there's no way that you don't know the Song triplets. They're the reason why I started watching the show… I miss them so bad, I'd still watch them even if they've grown so much. They still look so adorable to me, papa (Il-kook) raised them so well."

Meanwhile, the child actress who played Gong Yoo's daughter in Train To Busan is now 15 years old.





Kim Su-an acted in a few films since the hit zombie movie and has two projects this year. In the recently released drama Reflections Of You, available on Netflix, she plays Li-sa, the daughter of the protagonist, a successful painter named Hee-joo.

The story revolves around Hee-joo (played by Go Hyun-jung), who feels like she's spending her without purpose despite seemingly having the perfect family life, and Hae-won (Shin Hyun-been), an art teacher who is full of life.

Su-an is also in the fantasy mystery movie Silence, about a beast that's unleashed after an accident on a foggy bridge. The movie, which doesn't have a release date yet, stars Lee Sun-kyun (Parasite) and Ju Ji-hoon (Jirisan).

