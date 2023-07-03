All grown up: Ivy Lee shares photo of twin sons Dash and Nik, now towering over her at 18

Where did the time go?

Former actress Ivy Lee's twin sons Dash and Nik turned 18 earlier this year, and the 49-year-old took to Instagram yesterday (July 2) to share side-by-side photos of the boys at their school in England over the years.

She captioned the post: "2017-2023 BC," possibly referring to Brighton College, a renowned public school in the city of the same name.

The photos show the boys in 2017, when they would have started secondary school, and this year, when they are set to graduate.

In the former, Dash and Nik appear to be around Ivy's height, while they tower over their mum in the present day.

Congratulations came pouring in for the twins.

"Wow. Proud mum, two young promising men," one comment read.

Actress Pan Lingling wrote: "Two handsome godsons. Congratulations!"

"Grown up!" commented actress Fann Wong, with shocked and heart-eyed emojis.

Ivy married Hong Kong director Raymond Choy in 1997 and, other than Dash and Nik, the couple also have daughters Mikki, 26, and Leah, 14.

She retired as a full-time Mediacorp artiste in 2007 before moving to Hong Kong in 2009 and then England in 2017.

People also pointed out how good Ivy looked despite being a mum of four.

"You still look so pretty," one netizen commented.

Another wrote: "My idol is still so beautiful! Standing with two handsome boys like they're her siblings."

"Sons changed but mummy is still the same — young and beautiful. Congrats," a comment read.

