All the K-pop bullying scandals that are blowing up now

The Six-member K-pop girl group, April, was recently under fire when news broke about its members bullying Hyunjoo before she left the group in 2016.

Over the last week, a fellow netizen, who claims to be the younger brother of Hyunjoo, took his stand online where he shared about the bullying Hyunjoo was facing when she was a part of the group, from 2015 to 2016.

In his post, he mentioned, “She was ostracised and bullied in the group, and she ended up getting anxiety and had breathing issues because she suffered so much. She even tried to commit suicide.”

After leaving the group, it’s been said that Hyunjoo left to pursue her acting career – in which her ‘brother’ responded,”My sister left the group and her label sent her a letter that claimed she was leaving to pursue acting and told her to write it the same way exactly. So my sister did that. But after my sister wrote that, she got so many hate comments saying she betrayed the group for her own benefit.”

After the post went up, a friend of Hyunjoo also took her stance and showed support for her friend, claiming that all the members except for the two new ones, had picked on Hyunjoo while she was still part of the group.

Some of the few things that the members had done to Hyunjoo included hiding her belongings, talking behind her back and tripping her.

In response, the agency, DSP Media, shared more about the difficulties that Hyunjoo had faced in April. “After she debuted, because of her physical and mental state, she had difficulties participating in April’s activities. Because of this, there was a lot of conflict and the other members also experienced damage.” All of which did not address any specific details of the bullying incidents.

Ever since the bullying allegations went viral, Hyunjoo has still remained silent on the matter.